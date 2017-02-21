Zemanlandia: The story of Zdenek Zeman

Zdenek Zeman, a man that forged the past 25 years in Italian football like very few others, is back on the bench at Pescara.

Zemanlandia has defined a way of being, a romance in Serie A and Italian football generally. Zeman has become a symbol of spectacular football and controversial quotes, aimed at the most powerful men in the game.

Starting off in Foggia in the 1990s, Zeman today will try to replicate his magic at Pescara, where in 2012, he earned the Silver Bench, a prize for the second best coach in Italy.

Forza Italian Football takes you through the years of Zeman, from the very beginning to the end, from the glory days at Foggia to disappointment at Roma, from a young Francesco Totti to Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile, with all the best action from some of the most spectacular teams Serie A has ever seen.

