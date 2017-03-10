10 things you didn’t know about Inter
There will be a load of cakes with blue and black candles today as Inter celebrate their birthday. The Nerazzurri were founded on March 9, 1908 and are loved across the planet.
Former legends include Giuseppe Meazza, Luis Suarez, Mario Corso, Sandro Mazzola, Giacinto Facchetti and more recently Nicola Berti, Lothar Matthaus, Ronaldo, Christian Vieri, Javier Zanetti and Diego Milito.
Here are ten fascinating facts you may not have known about the birthday boys.
UEFA Cup Specialists
During the 1990s Inter were the UEFA Cup kings. They won the elegant trophy three times, beating Roma in 1991 and Austria Salzburg in 1994, both over two legs.
The Nerazzurri demolished a star-studded Lazio in a one-off final in Paris in 1998. Captain and defender Giuseppe Bergomi holds the record for the most games in the competition with 96.