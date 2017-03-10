97th minute Dybala penalty downs AC Milan

Juventus got the better of AC Milan and kept up their winning streak at home thanks to a last-gasp Paulo Dybala penalty.

A Mehdi Benatia goal on the half hour was cancelled out by Carlos Bacca just before the break and ss the game looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw, Mattia De Sciglio was adjudged by referee Massa to have handled in the 18-yard box.

The referee duly pointed to the spot and although Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross hit him at point-blank range and appeared to strike his stomach rather than his hand.

The result means Juventus have now won their last 31 consecutive home matches, and extend their lead atop Serie A to 11 points over second place Roma who visit Palermo on Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

Dybala has scored 12 penalties of 12 taken in Serie A

Juventus have won their last 31 Serie A home games

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the only goalkeeper to have made at least nine saves in two different games in Serie A season (today and against Lazio in February).

Last Medhi Benatia Serie A goal was back in January 2014 – 24 games without scoring prior to today.

Juventus have scored 11 goals with their defenders, only Atalanta have more in Serie A this season (12).

Juventus have scored 17 goals in the first 30 minutes of play, more than any other team.

Milan have scored with their first shots on target, their fourth touch in the opposition box.

AVERAGE PLAYER POSITION

