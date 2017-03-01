AC Milan and Inter continue to lead Serie A attendance figures

Despite languishing outside the Champions League qualification places, Milanese duo AC Milan and Inter still lead Serie A in terms of average attendances at their Stadio Guiseppe Meazza – San Siro home.

After the 26th round of matches came to a close on Monday night with Fiorentina versus Torino, it was the Nerazzurri’s clash with Roma that drew the biggest crowd, with 58,652 spectators.

That took Inter’s average attendance this term to 43,469, just ahead of the the Rossoneri recording average numbers through the turnstiles at 40,966.

Juventus, Napoli and the Giallorossi completed the top five in the latest standings, but there were notable poor performers in Atalanta who, despite sitting in fourth place in Serie A, sit just 13th in the list.

It is a similar story at fifth place Lazio, who see nearly 10,000 fewer fans than city rivals Roma, who last week announced that they have been given the go-ahead for a new stadium to be built.

Despite the precarious looking relegation hopes of bottom three Pescara, Crotone and Palermo, fans are staying strong in the support of their team, with only the Squali sitting in a comparable position in the attendance standings.

Average Attendances in Serie A after 26 matches:

1st Inter: 43,469 spectators

2nd AC Milan: 40,966

3rd Juventus: 39,935

4th Napoli: 32,971

5th Rome: 28,392

6th Fiorentina: 26,669

7th Genoa: 20,628

8th Bologna: 20,558

9th Sampdoria: 19,886

10th Torino: 19,130

11th Lazio: 18,114

12th Udinese: 17,738

13th Atalanta: 15,916

14 ° Palermo: 14,486

15th Cagliari: 13,129

16th Pescara: 13,122

17th Sassuolo: 12,244

18th Chievo: 12,179

19th Empoli: 9,467

20th Crotone: 8,733

