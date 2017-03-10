AC Milan and Roma hoping to beat Southampton to Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa could be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer, as the likes of AC Milan, Roma and Southampton are all keen to land the PSG attacker.

The 30-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer last summer, but he was found regularly playing time hard to come by, making just five starts and 17 league appearances off the bench.

As a result another move could be on the cards according to Le Parisien, with reports suggesting Serie A duo Milan and Roma are interested in securing his services.

They aren’t the only sides letting their interest be known however, as Southampton and Sevilla are both admirers of the former Newcastle United player.

Ben Arfa enjoyed a career renaissance last season at Nice, netting 17 goals in 34 appearances.

His form was a stark contrast to the campaign before that, when he could only muster eight appearances while on loan at Hull City before leaving the club without permission, with his actions resulting in his release from his Newcastle contract.