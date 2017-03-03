AC Milan continue push for Chelsea’s Fabregas

While their sale to Chinese investors continues to drag on, AC Milan reportedly remain keen to bring Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas to Italy.

Rossoneri President Silvio Berlusconi has agreed to sell the club to the foreign group, but after the original sale date – slated for the end of 2016 – was postponed, there are growing fears that the completion of the transaction will be pushed back until the end of March.

Although the deal remains in the balance, the Chinese group have already paid €200 million to the Italian side, and the Daily Telegraph reports some of those funds could go towards bringing Fabregas to Milan.

The Spaniard joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014, and despite being 29, it’s believed the Rossoneri would have to fork over close to €30m for his services.

Fabregas has only made six Premier League starts for the Blues this season, with manager Antonio Conte opting to field the likes of N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the centre of his midfield on a regular basis.