AC Milan fans hit out at Romagnoli

After voicing his delight at Lazio’s 2-0 win over city rivals Roma, AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli has come under fire from his own supporters.

Despite making his senior debut with Roma, the 22-year-old has made no secret of his allegiances to Lazio and took to Instagram to celebrate the Biancocelesti’s Coppa Italia semi-final victory on Wednesday.

However, this has not gone down well with Milan fans, particularly as Lazio are viewed as genuine rivals in a bid to return to European football.

Should Lazio lift the Coppa Italia, it would see them qualify for the Europa League and remove a qualifying spot via Serie A, potentially at the expense of Milan.

Indeed, the Rossoneri’s supporters have taken to social media to blast their defender, with some users suggesting his behaviour was disrespectful to the club.

Oggi tutto il mio disappunto è per Alessio Romagnoli. Ci giochiamo l’Europa e lui posta il suo tifo per la Lazio: vergogna! — Kondor (@Kondorob) March 2, 2017

“Today all my disappointment is with Alessio Romagnoli,” claimed Twitter user Kondor. “We are fighting them for Europe and he cheers on Lazio. Shameful!”

Romagnoli has made 62 appearances for Milan since joining from Roma in 2015.