Angry AC Milan fans call for Pirlo’s Hall of Fame removal

Andrea Pirlo’s recent comments following AC Milan’s controversial defeat at Juventus have angered certain fans so much that they are campaigning for his removal from the club’s Hall of Fame.

Last time out, the Diavolo fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat in Turin courtesy of Paulo Dybala’s late penalty, with the handball call against Mattia De Sciglio which led to the award of the kick causing a great deal of debate.

The New York City FC midfielder, who has played for both clubs, entered into the conversation too, much to the disappointment of Milan fans.

“The penalty was given and you can’t do anything about it,” he said. “I don’t think any harm was meant but it was awarded and there is no doubt that it struck his hand.

“It is at the referee’s discretion. There was a similar situation the other day with Barcelona and it wasn’t given. As a player, to take a 95th minute penalty is difficult but it certainly hit his hand.”

Pirlo’s refusal to defend De Sciglio and come out on the side of the Rossoneri has caused fury among a section of the club’s supporters to such an extent that, according to Il Giornale, they have called for him to be removed from the club’s Hall of Fame.

The midfielder, who made 284 appearances for the club across a successful career at the San Siro, is one of 44 players who is included in the club’s Hall of Fame, which is available to view on their official website.