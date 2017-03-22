AC Milan full-back tops Bayern Munich wishlist

Bayern Munich are set to do some summer shopping in Italy, as recent reports suggest the German side are keen to sign AC Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio.

The Bundesliga outfit have been linked with a move for Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam in recent weeks, and it looks as though their search for a new full-back will largely focus on players plying their trade in the Serie A.

Tuttomercatoweb states Bayern are sending out feelers to De Sciglio ahead of a possible summer move, as the Italian has so far failed to sign a new deal with the Rossoneri despite his current contract expiring in the summer of 2018.

Juventus are also said to be interested in the full-back, as Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly always been a fan of the youngster ever since his time at the helm of the Rossoneri.

Along with De Sciglio, the report suggests Bayern are also looking at Elseid Hysaj, Ghoulam’s teammate at Napoli.

De Sciglio has made 128 appearances for Milan since making his debut for the club back in 2011, while Hysaj has featured in 78 matches for Napoli since joining from Empoli in 2015.