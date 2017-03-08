AC Milan join Inter in attempt to land Chelsea’s Conte

Although Antonio Conte recently reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea, AC Milan have joined rivals Inter as the two sides attempt to bring the Italian back to Serie A.

The former Italy boss is on his way to claiming Premier League honours in his first season in London, with the Blues currently 10 points up on Tottenham with 11 games remaining.

Despite impressing fans and pundits alike with his tenacious mentality and showmanship on the sidelines, that hasn’t stopped reports linking Conte with a move back to Serie A.

Inter owners Suning Group are reportedly keen to sign the former Juventus boss, but Sky Sport Italia suggests Milan have also shown interest in the 47-year-old.

Although the Rossoneri’s sale to Chinese owners continues to drag on, it’s believed the group, via an intermediary, have sent out feelers to the tactician regarding a summer move to Milan.

Conte gained notoriety by leading Juventus to three straight Scudetto titles from 2011 to 2014, before leaving to take over as coach of the Italian national team.