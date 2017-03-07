AC Milan optimistic over midfielder’s injury

Suso could be in line to make his return from injury for AC Milan against Juventus on Friday, with his recovery progressing well.

During the Diavolo’s victory over Chievo on Saturday night, the 23-year-old was replaced after 35 minutes after picking up a knee injury.

He trained separately from the rest of the squad on Tuesday, with the Milan medical staff keeping a close eye on his condition and coach Vincenzo Montella is willing to give him until the last possible moment to prove his fitness.

This season, Suso has started 27 Serie A games and appeared as a substitute just once against Genoa, having cemented his position as a key player for Montella.

However, in the event that the former Liverpool man isn’t fit enough to feature, despite optimism within the club that he will shake off the problem, Milan will likely line up in Turin with Lucas Ocampos and Gerard Deulofeu either side of Carlos Bacca in attack.

Juraj Kucka is set to return in midfield, having made way for Andrea Bertolacci against the Gialloblu, and he will line up alongside another certain starter in Jose Sosa.

The final midfield berth remains up for grabs and is between Mario Pasalic and Manuel Locatelli, who scored the winner when the sides met earlier in the campaign at the San Siro.