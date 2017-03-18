Agnelli slams Juventus mafia links

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has vowed to defend himself and the club after both were deferred to the Disciplinary Commission for meeting Ultras with alleged mafia links.

The 41-year-old is set to testify in front of the Anti-Mafia Commission after word that several Bianconeri Ultras are under investigation due to their reported links to the Calabrian organized crime group Ndrangheta.

Agnelli has stated on several occasions there was never a close relationship between himself and the men, and made it clear that he will defend himself and the Juventus name from the accusations.

“This club, its dependents and myself have no nothing to fear, which is why I am here in front of you today,” he stated at a press conference.

“Today the Federal Prosecutor, instead of limiting itself to contesting eventual irregularities in the sale of tickets, is deferring me and our dependents with the accusation of “collaborating” with organised crime.

“It is unacceptable, a prejudice towards Juventus and inaccurate reading of the situation that has no logic to it. I wish to remind you that prevention of public order problems is done in strict collaboration with all the police authorities.

“I will defend myself, I will defend my collaborators and I will defend the good name of Juventus, which has already had mud slung at it during some curious experimental sporting justice rulings in the past.”

Juventus take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.