Albertini calls delayed AC Milan sale embarrassing

The continued saga regarding the sale of AC Milan to a Chinese group has become an embarrassing situation according to former midfielder Demetrio Albertini.

Rossoneri President Silvio Berlusconi announced an agreement with Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changing Co., Ltd. back in August, but the €740 million deal has yet to be completed.

Things remain unclear after a recent March 3 deadline was passed with no resolution to the saga, and Albertini admits that the deal is becoming an embarrassment despite the benefits it may provide Milan and Italian football.

“I don’t know what is happening,” he told Sky Sport 24. “There has been a lot of talk over the past few months.

“I must say that the situation has become rather embarrassing given that the deal appeared to be completed, but has since been delayed for various reasons.

“The only thing left to do is wait. The closing of the deal would not only be important for Milan, but it would be so for Italian and European football as well because a club like the Rossoneri is missed in Europe.”

Albertini made 406 appearances in all competitions for Milan from 1988 to 2002.