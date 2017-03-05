Allegri could replace Wenger at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger’s time as Arsenal manager looks to be nearing it’s end, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly the top name to replace the Frenchman.

The Gunners last won the Premier League back in the 2003/04 season, and the London club appear unlikely to end that drought this campaign as they currently sit 13 points back of rivals Chelsea.

As a result there are growing reports that Wenger – who has sat on the Arsenal bench since 1996 – will leave this summer, with the Sun reporting that Allegri is the top man to step in and replace him.

Arsenal’s top brass are said to be impressed by the Italian’s work at Juventus, as he has guided them to two Scudetti, two Coppa Italia crowns and a Champions League final since taking over in 2014.

Should a move for the 49-year-old fail to materialise, other names being looked at include Thomas Tuchel of Borussia Dortmund and Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid.