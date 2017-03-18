Ancelotti confirms Bayern Munich will sign Juventus loanee

Kingsley Coman’s future has seemingly been decided with Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti confirming the German side will sign the winger permanently from Juventus.

Recent reports have stated that Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to pounce in should the Bavarian side fail to exercise their €21 million option to sign Coman after originally netting him on loan for €7m in 2015.

After Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently hinted Coman’s career would continue in Germany, Ancelotti confirmed the intention of the Bundesliga side.

“He has had a lot of problems, but now he is fit and in good shape,” the Italian stated at a press conference.

“The idea is that he stays here next season.”

Juventus signed Coman on a free transfer from PSG in 2014 and netted one goal in 22 appearances in all competitions over two seasons.

Since joining Bayern, the Frenchman has eight goals in 52 matches.

