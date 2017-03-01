Arsenal set sights on Juventus duo

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri isn’t the only Bianconeri man on Arsenal’s radar, with the Premier League side also interested in defensive starlet Daniele Rugani.

With growing uncertainty over Arsene Wenger’s position at the club, the Italian tactician has emerged as one of the front-runners to potentially replace him at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

According to a report in the Daily Star, while Allegri is being tracked by the Gunners, so too is Rugani as the London club look to add to their defensive options.

Arsenal did make an initial approach for the 22-year-old during the January transfer window, which was immediately turned down by the Italian champions, and they are set to test Juve’s resolve once more when the market opens once more.

The former Empoli man has found playing time relatively difficult to come by this season, making a total of 16 appearances across four competitions, scoring three times.