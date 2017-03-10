Arsenal star Sanchez not a priority for Inter

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti has claimed that the club should look to reinforce the defence before attempting to sign wantaway Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international is reported to be far from happy in North London, and with his contract set to expire in 2018, appears to be heading for the exit.

It has led to speculation that the former Udinese man will be returning to Serie A with Juventus or Inter, but Moratti has urged current Nerazzurri owners Suning Group to strengthen at the back first.

“Sanchez is a great player,” Moratti declared at an event celebrating Inter’s 109th birthday. “However, Inter need defenders more than anything else. I am sure that Suning will evaluate all options and make the best decisions though.”

Since arriving at Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014, 28-year-old Sanchez has hit 62 goals in 128 appearances, lifting the FA Cup in his first season with the Gunners.