Atalanta star rejects Inter advances

Andrea Petagna’s performances for Atalanta this season have caught the eye of Inter, but the striker has made it clear he isn’t interested in a move to the Italian giants.

La Dea currently sit three points up on the Biscione in the Serie A table, thanks in large part to the play of the forward, who has netted five goals in 22 league appearances.

When asked whether he would be happy to serve as the understudy to Mauro Icardi, the Italian made it clear he rated regularly playing time as more valuable than a move to the Nerazzurri.

“He [Icardi] is a big star,” Petagna told Tele Lombardia. “He is a formidable player. However, due to my physique, I have to play regularly rather than every now and then.

“This is my first real season in Serie A and I want to give my all for Atalanta.”

Petagna graduated from the AC Milan youth ranks in 2012, but after several disappointing loan spells at various clubs, he was sold to Atalanta in January 2016.