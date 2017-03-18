Atletico Madrid offer former Sassuolo star for Ghoulam

Faouzi Ghoulam’s future could lie in Spain as Atletico Madrid have reportedly offered Sime Vrsaljko in exchange for the Napoli star.

It looks as though the Algerian’s time with the Partenopei will come to an end this summer as the two parties have been unable to come to terms on a new contract.

As a result it appears Napoli are resigned to losing Ghoulam this summer rather than run the risk of seeing him leave for free in 2018, and Atletico Madrid are the latest side to present a proposal according to Rai Sport.

It’s believed the Spanish side have offered former Sassuolo star Vrsaljko in exchange for the Algerian – though a deal doesn’t appear to be close at this time.

The Croatian only joined Atletico last summer, picking them at the expense of Napoli, who had also made an offer for his services. While the Azzurri’s financial proposal was satisfactory, it’s believed Vrsaljko isn’t keen to move to Campagna.

Vrsaljko has been limited to 13 La Liga appearances this campaign, while Ghoulam has featured 21 times in Serie A for Napoli.