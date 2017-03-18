Azzurri squad announced for Albania and Netherlands matches

Alex Meret, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Leonardo Spinazzola have all received maiden Italy calls for the Azzurri’s upcoming matches with Albania and the Netherlands.

Italy will face Albania in Palermo on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying match, before making their way to Amsterdam to play the Netherlands in an international friendly on March 28.

Following an excellent season in Serie B with SPAL, on loan from Udinese, Meret had been rewarded with an unexpected senior call up, having previously been part of the Under 17 and Under 19 set ups.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here