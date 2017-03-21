Badelj had deal to join AC Milan last summer

AC Milan came close to signing Milan Badelj last summer, only for Fiorentina to change their mind at the last minute according to his agent.

The Croatian’s time in Florence looks set to come to an end in the near future, as his contract expires in 2018, and his agent Dejan Joksimovic has made it clear that no extension has been offered.

In fact, the Viola had seemingly agreed to sell the midfielder to Milan last summer, only for the Gigliati to change their stance before the conclusion of the deal.

“Last summer we had reached a deal with them [Milan] for €15 million with improved wages,” Joksimovic told calciomercato.com.

“Then, out of nowhere, Fiorentina’s position changed and nothing came of it.”

Joksimovic believes that Badelj’s career will likely continue away from Florence with the Rossoneri still a possible landing spot.

“Milan only has one year left on his contract and there has been no progress [with regards to a new contract],” he continued.

“He is a great professional and a serious person. We have received offers from foreign clubs but we haven’t looked at them yet.

“The Milan option remains open, as Badelj has always admired the club given they have quite the history compared to other sides.”

Badelj has netted four goals in 106 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina since joining the club from Hamburg in 2014.