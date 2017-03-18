Balotelli hits back at media over Cavani comments

Nice striker Mario Balotelli won’t be giving interviews anytime soon after hitting out at the media over his recent comments about PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

The Italian recently spoke to French broadcaster RMC about a variety of topics, but it’s his thoughts on the former Napoli man that garnered the most attention.

Balotelli was quoted as saying he didn’t think Cavani was in the same class as Angel Di Maria or Falcao, but the Italian made it clear he wasn’t happy how his words were portrayed by the press.

“I spoke about amazing young players, I spoke about racism, I spoke about Italy [and] all those newspaper[s] could get was about the Cavani story,” he posted on his Instagram account.

“You [are] just ridiculous seriously. Cavani is [an] amazing player and I respect him as the top scorer, but in France the touch of the ball of a phenomenon I only give to Di Maria and Falcao.

“Seriously don’t ask me for interviews again.”

Balotelli has netted 12 goals in 21 appearances for Nice this campaign.