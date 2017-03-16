Balotelli lays into PSG striker who ‘isn’t a star’

Never one to shy away from sharing his thoughts, Nice striker Mario Balotelli has made it clear he isn’t a fan of Ligue 1 rivals PSG and striker Edinson Cavani.

The Italian has enjoyed a rebirth since joining Les Aiglons last summer, though his temperament and lack of work rate has attracted some criticism at times as well.

Nice sit five points back of league leaders Monaco and two back of PSG, but Balotelli made it clear he doesn’t rate Les Parisiens – especially Cavani.

“Angel Di Maria and Falcao are stars,” he told RMC during a recent interview. “Cavani is a great player, but he isn’t a star.

“In my opinion Monaco are stronger than PSG. The latter may have better players but they don’t play like a team.

“It was like that with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic: they didn’t play like a team so they could win or lose with anyone.”

Balotelli also made it clear where he wants to play his football next season, stating that he is very happy with life at Nice.

“If we reached a certain echelon in European football than I would sign for life with Nice,” he pointed out.

“We could be getting a new training centre. Add that to living here on the riviera…I can’t think of anything better!”

Balotelli has netted 10 goals in 16 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice this campaign.