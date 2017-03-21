Barcelona consider bringing back AC Milan’s Deulofeu

Gerard Deulofeu’s great start to his AC Milan career could prove to be a curse for the Rossoneri with former club Barcelona admitting they could bring him back this summer.

The 23-year-old has quickly become a first team regular for the Italian side since joining on loan from Everton in January, and his strong play has even resulted in a call-up to the Spanish national team for the first time in three years.

Barcelona are seemingly also delighted with his progress, as the Blaugrana hold an option to re-sign the winger this summer given he is still owned by Everton, and the club’s sporting director Robert Fernandez has made it clear the La Masia graduate’s future could lie in Catalonia.

“We have an opportunity to bring him back and this is very good,” he told Cadena Ser.

“I am very happy with how he is performing. He was at Everton but he wasn’t playing, and now that he has joined Milan he is playing well and has even returned to the national team.

“We are keeping tabs on him. The good news is that we can bring him home, all we need is €12 million.”

Should Barcelona fail to exercise their option, it would open the door for Everton to sell Deulofeu to the highest bidder given Milan signed the winger on a straight loan in January.

Deulofeu has scored one Serie A goal in nine appearances for the Rossoneri.