Berlusconi to remain at AC Milan if SES deal falls through

The son of AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has claimed that his father will remain in charge if a deal to sell the club fails to materialise.

Despite the Rossoneri looking set to be sold to Chinese investment group Sino-Europe Sports, the deal has been delayed further, leading to concerns about whether or not it will go ahead.

Despite Pier Silvio Berlusconi insisting that he is confident that SES’ takeover of the club will be completed with no further hitches, his father is prepared for the eventuality that it does fall through.

“All I know about it is what I have read,” Berlusconi Jnr told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “It looks like the deal is going to go ahead as all that is missing now is the signature.

“If the Chinese back out now, it wouldn’t be pleasant for my father, particularly emotionally, but there wouldn’t be any financial damage for him because of the penalties, if we can call them that, that are in place.

“I hope that the deal doesn’t break down but if the club isn’t sold to the Chinese then there will only be one other investor and that is my father.”

Berlusconi confirmed that a new payment of €100 million is imminent and is expected to be received by the Rossoneri this week.