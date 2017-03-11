Bernardeschi set to seal Inter move

It looks as though Fiorentina starlet Federico Bernardeschi will leave the Tuscan side for Inter this summer.

The 23-year-old is one of Italy’s brightest talents after carving out a starting role for himself for the Viola under Paulo Sousa over the past two seasons.

After netting only twice last campaign, Bernardeschi has already increased his tally to 10 this season, and it looks as though his play has convinced Inter of his abilities.

“Our sources state that Inter and Fiorentina have already reached an agreement for €40 million,” Il Messaggero editor Massimo Caputi recently stated regarding the move.

“We have our sources and we’ve verified them, as it wouldn’t make sense to state baseless news. It’s clear that Bernardeschi is a great player and that Inter are looking for big names in Italy.

“However anything can happen in football, especially given Juventus also want Bernardeschi.”

Bernardeschi has made seven appearances for the Italian national team, making his debut against Spain in March 2016.