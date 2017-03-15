Bonaventura confident AC Milan will return to European football

AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is adamant that the club will secure qualification for European football this season, after a three year absence.

The Rossoneri currently sit in seventh place in Serie A, but are only six points off Lazio in fourth, with ten matches remaining. Meanwhile, Inter and Atalanta remain within touching distance, and Bonaventura insists Milan will overtake at least one of their rivals and secure European qualification.

“We will have more points and play every game as if it were a final,” Bonaventura vowed in an interview with Pianeta Milan. “If we play with this mentality then we can overtake someone who currently sits ahead of us in the table.”

The Diavolo would need to secure a sixth place finish at the minimum in order to guarantee a Europa League qualifying spot, whilst they remain 10 points off Napoli in third, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualifying position.

Bonaventura has scored 19 goals in 95 games since arriving at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Atalanta in 2014.