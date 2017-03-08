Bonucci’s wife admits he considered Manchester City move

Last summer, Leonardo Bonucci did seriously ponder whether or not to leave Juventus for Manchester City, his wife Martina Maccari has confirmed.

Following Italy’s Euro 2016 exit, the defender was strongly linked with a move to the Citizens and his other half has revealed that there was a chance for him to make the move.

Ultimately, the health of their son Matteo, who was diagnosed with a serious illness last summer, took the decision out of their hands.

“Obviously we talked a lot about a move to Manchester City between us because it was a big decision,” she told Tuttosport.

“The discussions about whether to go or stay lasted for about a day but unfortunately we had some much more serious thoughts than Pep Guardiola because of Matteo’s illness, which changed our lives.”

So concerned was Bonucci over his son’s health that he too admitted in an interview with La Repubblica that he seriously considered stepping away from the game in order to care for Matteo.

“I sat in a corner and had a chat with God while he was in the operating theatre,” Bonucci said. “During that time I considered quitting football because I just couldn’t think about it.

“I really had to push football to one side and out of my mind but Matteo returned home 13 days after his surgery which was a record recovery.”