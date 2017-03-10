Braida: I was lost for words after AC Milan-Liverpool

While his current side Barcelona made Champions League history on Wednesday, former AC Milan director Ariedo Braida remembers all too well what it’s like to be on the losing end of a comeback.

The Blaugrana eliminated PSG 6-5 on aggregate after a stunning second leg that saw the Spanish side score three times in the final minutes to move on to the next round.

When asked about his feelings after the match, the Italian was clearly elated by what Barcelona had accomplished, but he couldn’t help but compare it to that fateful day in 2005 when Milan saw a three-goal lead disappear in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

“It was a crazy and incredible game that will always be remembered,” he told Milan TV when asked about Barcelona-PSG.

“I told the person beside me that if we had made it 4-1 we would have won, as I remained positive. Scars go away with time, but I still remember that unlucky match between Milan and Liverpool.

“On that occasion I couldn’t speak for over a week, but right now I am euphoric.”

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be held on March 17.