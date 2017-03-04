Cannavaro wanted to bring Roma midfielder to China

Radja Nainggolan could have landed in China, as Tianjin Quanjin coach Fabio Cannavaro admits he was keen to sign the Roma star.

Strong performances for the Lupi in recent weeks has made the Belgian international a much talked figure, as his recent brace for the club helped Luciano Spalletti’s men defeat Inter by a 3-1 scoreline.

With the Chinese Super League kicking off this weekend, Cannavaro made it clear he would have liked to see the former Cagliari man in his squad.

“He [Nainggolan] was of interest to us because he can hold an Asian passport,” he told Het Nieusblad.

Cannavaro also revealed he held talks with Napoli forward Dries Mertens, but that the Belgian’s recent form for the Azzurri poured cold water on a move.

“I talked with Mertens,” he continued. “However, when I began to discuss matters with him, he began to score frequently.”

Cannavaro took over as Tianjin Quanjin boss in June 2016 before helping the club secure the 2016 China League One title, and thus promotion.