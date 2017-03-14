Chelsea and Manchester City ready to snap up Coman

While Bayern Munich are expected to permanently sign Juventus’ Kingsley Coman this summer, Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to swoop in should a move fail to materialise.

The Frenchman has spent the last two seasons on loan at the German side after Bayern paid €7 million over two instalments. They also hold a €21m option to make the move permanent at the expiry of the deal.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has stated in recent days that the Bavarians are likely to pay the clause and sign Coman this summer, but TF1 reports that Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to swoop in should Bayern opt not to.

The Frenchman has struggled for form this season after suffering a knee and ankle surgery while on international duty for France back in November.

As a result Coman has been limited to just two goals in 17 appearances for Bayern.

