Chelsea reignite interest in Roma defender

Antonio Rudiger’s strong form for Roma since returning from injury has reportedly caught the eye of English giants Chelsea.

The Blues currently have the second best defence in the Premier League, but it appears that isn’t enough for manager Antonio Conte, who is keen to bring the German defender to Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger missed out on last summer’s European Championship after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during training. Despite being forced to the sidelines for several months, the 24-year-old hasn’t missed a beat for Roma since returning to the field in late October.

Although Luciano Spalletti has handed Rudiger regular playing time at the heart of his defence, he may be forced to say goodbye to him this summer, as the Daily Mail reports Conte is confident of landing the former Stuttgart man.

However, a move for the 24-year-old won’t come cheap for the Blues, as it’s believed Roma won’t open talks for anything less than €40 million.

Rudiger has made 16 Serie A appearances for the Lupi this term.