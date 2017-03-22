Chelsea scouts keeping tabs on Roma’s Rudiger

Reports linking Roma’s Antonio Rudiger with a summer move to Chelsea continue to gather wind, as scouts of the Premier League side were in attendance to watch the defender in Germany-England.

The 24-year-old has become an important figure for the Lupi since originally joining the side on loan from Stuttgart in 2015.

Roma opted to make his move permanent last summer, though the end of the season brought bad news for Rudiger, as he tore his anterior cruciate ligament while on duty for Germany ahead of Euro 2016.

Despite the setback, Chelsea have been impressed with the German’s play over the past two seasons, so much so that the Daily Mail reports the Blues sent scouts to watch the defender participate in his country’s match against England on Wednesday.

It’s believed Roma are holding out for a bid of at least €35 million for Rudiger, a price tag similar to the one they have reportedly placed on Kostas Manolas, who continues to be linked with a move to Serie A rivals Inter.

Rudiger has netted two goals in 58 matches for Roma since 2015.