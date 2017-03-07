Chiellini looking for Juventus revenge against AC Milan

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has cited the Bianconeri’s Supercoppa Italiana defeat to AC Milan as a motivating factor as the two teams square off in Serie A.

The clash at the Juventus Stadium on Friday will be the first time that the pair meet since Milan sealed a penalty shootout victory in Doha in December, and Chiellini is determined to be on the winning team this time around.

Meanwhile, Milan came out on top in the first league meeting this season, courtesy of a Manuel Locatelli stunner.

“The first defeat doesn’t bother me much,” Chiellini admitted to Sky Sports Italia. “The defeat in Doha still burns though, because it was our fault.”

Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, the Italian international was full of praise for a seemingly rejuvenated Rossoneri side, and their policy of blooding young players in particular.

“This is a classic fixture, even if it was worth more in previous years. It’s still an important game though.

“Milan are under reconstruction, but they are having a good season and putting so many young players into the first team, who will be the future of the national team.”

Juventus have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points, with nearest rivals Roma not taking to the field against Palermo until Sunday evening.