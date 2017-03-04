Conte reaffirms Chelsea commitment amidst Inter interest

Despite reports linking him with a summer move to Inter, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has made it clear his future lies in England.

The former Italy boss has already made his mark in his first Premier League season, as the Blues currently sit 10 points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham atop the standings with 12 matches remaining.

His work in London has reportedly caught the eye of new Inter owners Suning Group, but despite being linked with a return to Italy, Conte made it clear he is focused on leaving his mark at Chelsea.

“My situation is very clear,” he told the assembled press. “I have a contract with Chelsea and we are looking to build something important.

“I haven’t spoken with Inter as I want to remain here and win with this club. My only problem with this season is that my family has remained in Italy and I miss them.

“However I am working towards the future in order to bring them here and reunite.”

Conte gained notoriety by leading Juventus to three straight Scudetti while in charge from 2011 to 2014.