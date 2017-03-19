De Sciglio urges AC Milan to exploit rivals’ slip ups

AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio has insisted that the club are not out of the running for a Europa League spot, and will look to pounce on any slip ups by their rivals.

The Rossoneri sealed a 1-0 win over Genoa on Saturday evening to move ahead of Atalanta in sixth for the time being, and cut the gap with Inter to just two points, with Lazio a further point ahead.

Whilst Atalanta and Lazio are yet to play, Milan took advantage of Inter’s draw against Torino earlier in the day, and De Sciglio insists that the team are just focusing on making the most of any slip ups by others.

“We are taking it game by game,” the 24-year-old told Premium Sport after the final at the San Siro.





“We do look at the table and our target is still some distance away, but our main concern is to exploit the opportunities that arise, such as Inter’s draw today. Whenever we have the chance, we must take these chances.”

De Sciglio is a graduate of Milan’s youth team and has spent his entire senior career at the club, making 128 appearances since debuting in 2011.