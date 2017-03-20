Donnarumma wants to remain at AC Milan

Despite being heralded as the heir apparent to Gianluigi Buffon, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnrumma has made it clear he wants to continue his club career at the Rossoneri.

The 18-year-old has impressed since making his debut for the Diavolo last campaign, even making two appearances for the Italian national team since then.

As a result many have compared him with Buffon, with some links even stating he will join the 39-year-old at Juventus, but Donnarumma has made it clear he wants to stay at Milan.

“I hope to stay because I am a Milan fan,” he told Sport Mediaset. “My agent will focus on my contract extension.”

Donnarumma’s contract with the Rossoneri ends in 2018, but talks regarding an extension have so far failed to reach a conclusion due to Milan’s drawn out sale saga to Chinese owners.

After making 30 appearances in his debut season last campaign, the 18-year-old has followed that up with a further 29 matches in goal for the Rossoneri this eason.