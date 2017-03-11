Dybala: AC Milan have complained about Juventus for six years

After his stoppage time penalty sealed a 2-1 win over AC Milan, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala dismissed complaints as bitterness.

The Argentina international dispatched his spotkick in the 96th minute of a closely fought affair, after Mattia De Sciglio was controversially adjudged to have handled in the area.

However, Dybala has brushed off Rossoneri protests and claimed that Milan have been bitter since an incident in 2011, when a Sulley Muntari strike against Juventus was not given, despite clearly crossing the line.

“By now we are used to the complaints when these things happen,” the former Palermo forward insisted to Sky Sport Italia. “Nobody will talk about the penalty that we should have had from [Cristian] Zapata in the first half.

“It has been six years that they have been complaining about Juventus. I think they need to find new excuses and not always talk about referees.”

Juventus’ victory moves them 11 points clear at the top of Serie A, as they close in on a sixth consecutive Scudetto.