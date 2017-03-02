Dybala hints at Juventus contract extension

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has suggested that his stay with the Bianconeri is set to be extended with a new contract in the near future.

The Argentine has been an integral part of the league leaders’ dominant form in recent months, with eight goals in 2017, and is set to be rewarded with a new deal.

“In the last few days my agent has met with Juventus and held talks,” the 23-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “We are well on track, although my agent has had to return to Argentina for the birth of his son.

“However, we are all positive and confident that the renewal will happen. I know that there have been discussions since November, but it is not solely down to me. It is also up to Juventus.”

Dybala, who arrived at the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015, is expected to pen a deal that will keep him at the club until 2021, and increase his salary to €7 million.