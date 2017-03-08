Dybala tops Arsenal’s summer shopping list

With Alexis Sanchez’s future at Arsenal anything but certain, the Gunners have made Juventus star Paulo Dybala their top target to replace the Chilean.

The London club could be set for a major overhaul this summer, with Arsene Wenger’s tenure as manager expected to end, especially after the side’s recent 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Sanchez, who has reportedly become disillusioned by the club’s lack of trophies since moving to England, could depart as well, and the Mirror reports Arsenal have already made a list of potential replacements.

Dybala is the biggest name being looked at, but Napoli stars Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne have also been tabbed as potential signings.

Other attackers being monitored include Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus, Yannick Carrasco of Atletico Madrid, Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette and Real Madrid duo Isco and James Rodriguez.

Sanchez has netted 62 goals in 128 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since joining from Barcelona in 2014.