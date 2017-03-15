Dzeko using Manchester City comeback as Roma’s inspiration

Having been involved in one of the most stunning comebacks of all time, Edin Dzeko has backed Roma to pull one off in the Europa League.

His side trail Lyon 4-2 on aggregate ahead of Thursday night’s clash at the Stadio Olimpico and coach Luciano Spalletti has put their chances of qualification at 60 per cent.

However, Dzeko was part of the Manchester City side who stunned Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the Premier League season with two injury time goals (one of which he scored) to complete an incredible fight back and is using that as motivation once again.

“It is going to be difficult to progress as we must score two goals if we are to qualify,” the Bosnian told reporters at Trigoria. “Everyone says that Roma are a strong side and we believe we are but we must prove that on Thursday night.

“In football, anything is possible. When I was at Manchester City, we won a Premier League title literally in the final few minutes of the game, pulling it back to a draw before [Sergio] Aguero got the winner.

“I remember that well and it proves that anything can happen in this game. I believe in the comeback and I do believe we can reach the next round.”

Dzeko believes that foolish errors were his side’s undoing in France and pinpointed an area of the game where the Giallorossi can hurt their opponents in the Eternal City.

“We did very well in the first half in France and their first goal was as a result of carelessness on our part,” he added. “We have to be more careful in those kind of circumstances.

“I think that in this game, dead balls can be a big weapon in our favour. It will give us a lot of chances and we must make the most of them.”