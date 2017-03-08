Evra tells Marseille to sign Juventus’ Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic could be the latest Juventus player to join Marseille, as former teammate Patrice Evra wants the Croatian at the Stade Velodrome.

The Frenchman moved to the Ligue 1 outfit in January after losing his place in the Bianconeri’s starting XI to Alex Sandro, and has since featured in four matches as Les Phoceens continue their push for a top four finish.

He could be joined at Marseille by Mandzukic in the very near future according to beIN Sports, as Evra has asked the French outfit to sign his former Juventus teammate once the summer transfer window opens.

The former Manchester United and Monaco fullback is certain that the Croatian’s experience would be a welcome addition to the Marseille first team, as the club look to return to the top echelons of Ligue 1.

However it remains to be seen whether Juventus would be willing to let Mandzukic go, as the 30-year-old has become a firm fixture in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans after a recent switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Croatian stiriker has so far netted seven goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season.