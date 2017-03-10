Fiorentina unveil plans for new stadium
Fiorentina have unveiled plans for a new 40,000 seater stadium in Florence set to be completed by 2021.
The new ground is expected to cost around €420 million and have 700 indoor parking spaces, as well as covering an area of 77,000m² will have a hotel and new tramstop as the Mercafir area is redeveloped.
Stadium seating will be seven metres from the pitch and there will also be WiFi installed.
“For us, it’s a historic day,” Fiorentina owner Andrea Della Valle told the press.
“The initial project started nine years ago. It’s a big step for the city of Florence and all of Italy, but it’ll need a bit of patience, maybe another four years or so.
“It was necessary to solve some small issues. I’d like to call this the Purple Renaissance.
“There’s still a long way to go, but we’ve set down the the first brick.
“It’s further proof of how much the Della Valle family are attached to Florence.”