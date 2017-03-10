Fiorentina unveil plans for new stadium

Fiorentina have unveiled plans for a new 40,000 seater stadium in Florence set to be completed by 2021.

The new ground is expected to cost around €420 million and have 700 indoor parking spaces, as well as covering an area of 77,000m² will have a hotel and new tramstop as the Mercafir area is redeveloped.

Stadium seating will be seven metres from the pitch and there will also be WiFi installed.