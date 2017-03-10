Published On: Fri, Mar 10th, 2017

Fiorentina unveil plans for new stadium

Fiorentina have unveiled plans for a new 40,000 seater stadium in Florence set to be completed by 2021.

The new ground is expected to cost around €420 million and have 700 indoor parking spaces, as well as covering an area of 77,000m² will have a hotel and new tramstop as the Mercafir area is redeveloped.

Stadium seating will be seven metres from the pitch and there will also be WiFi installed.

YouTube Preview Image

Prev1 of 13Next
Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse

“For us, it’s a historic day,” Fiorentina owner Andrea Della Valle told the press.

“The initial project started nine years ago. It’s a big step for the city of Florence and all of Italy, but it’ll need a bit of patience, maybe another four years or so.

“It was necessary to solve some small issues. I’d like to call this the Purple Renaissance.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we’ve set down the the first brick.

“It’s further proof of how much the Della Valle family are attached to Florence.”

Prev1 of 13Next
Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse

FootballFanCast.com VIP Lounge