Former Inter captain could reunite with Conte at Chelsea

Antonio Conte and Andrea Ranocchia may work together once more with reports suggesting the defender could join Chelsea this summer.

The former Inter captain has returned to form after joining Hull City on loan in January, with manager Marco Silva handing the Italian four starts at the heart of his defence.

With his Nerazzurri career all but over after falling down the pecking order at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the Daily Telegraph reports Ranocchia could get a new lease on life in the big time by joining the Blues this summer and reuniting with Conte.

The duo have previously worked together at Arezzo and Bari, along with the Italian national team, and it seems as though the tactician’s familiarity with the 29-year-old could spur him to continue that relationship in the near future.

Before joining Hull City in January, Ranocchia’s Inter career had stagnated after making only five league appearances during the first half to the campaign.