Former Leicester City manager turns down Wolfsburg

Claudio Ranieri isn’t keen to return to coaching just yet despite being sacked by Leicester City, as the Italian has turned down an offer from Wolfsburg.

The 65-year-old famously led the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League crown last campaign, taking a 5,000-1 underdog to their first top flight crown in history.

However all of that changed this season, as Leicester have been mired in the lower levels of the table, resulting in Ranieri being removed from his post.

The Italian has been offered an opportunity to return to the coaching ranks, this time with Wolfsburg in Germany, but the Leicester Mercury reports he has turned down the proposal.

It appears the Rome native isn’t ready to get back into action quite yet. As a result the German side have opted to appoint Andries Jonker, formerly head of the Arsenal Academy, as their new tactician.

Leicester currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League table, five points up on the final relegation spot, while Wolfsburg sit tied with Hamburger for the relegation playoff position in the Bundesliga.