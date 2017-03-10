Gabigol: Respect for Atalanta but we are Inter

Inter’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League could depend on their match against Atalanta on Sunday, but Gabigol believes he and his teammates are ready for the challenge.

The Biscione sit six points back of Napoli heading into the weekend, but they can’t look past La Dea, who sit on 52 points – one more than the Milan side.

While Gabigol expects a tough contest, he believes Inter must show what they are capable of in front of their home fans on Sunday.

“We are preparing for the match as we always do,” he told Inter Channel. “We are Inter and will be playing at home.

“We have to win as it is an important match, and we are working to do so. While we respect Atalanta, we are Inter.”

Thursday marked the Nerazzurri’s 109th birthday, and the Brazilian made it clear it was an honour to be part of such a prestigious side.

“I am really happy to be part of such a club,” he continued. “I want to thank everyone, because as a player, I am happy to be here.”

Gabigol has netted one goal in seven appearances coming off the bench this campaign.