Gagliardini: Inter still believe in Champions League qualification

A 3-1 defeat to Roma on Sunday hasn’t dented Inter’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League according to midfielder Roberto Gagliardini.

The Nerazzurri had a chance to close the gap to the second place Giallorossi to just five points, but Radja Nainggolan’s brace helped lead Luciano Spalletti’s men to an impressive result at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Luckily for Inter, Napoli – who currently sit third – fell to Gagliardini’s former side Atalanta by a score of 2-0 on Saturday, and no doubt that result has boosted hopes within the Nerazzurri camp of returning to Europe’s premier competition.

“I don’t think [our defeat] was down to our formation,” the 22-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. “We didn’t have the desire needed to win.

“Our [defeat] to Roma doesn’t change our plans. Napoli remain six points ahead, so as a result we still believe [in qualification].

“All I can tell the fans is to support us and believe until the end.”

Gagliardini joined Inter on loan from Atalanta in January for an initial fee of €2 million, with a mandatory option to make the move permanent for €20m in the summer 0f 2018.