Galliani: Everything on hold at AC Milan

Due to the uncertainty over the sale of the club, AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani has admitted that major business has been put on the back-burner.

Despite the deadline for the sale having passed, the Diavolo are still in talks to sell the club to the Sino Europe Sports consortium, although that has had an adverse effect on everyday business in terms of transfer planning and contract renewals, according to Galliani.

“At the moment everything has stopped,” Galliani told reporters gathered outside Lega Serie A headquarters.

Rumours have circulated in recent days too that the Monza native could be tempted to head up a consortium to take over the club instead of SES, although he indignantly denied that there was any basis to such speculation.

“Only a fool would think that I could do something without Silvio Berlusconi,” Galliani insisted. “To think that I could make a move to take over at Milan is like saying [US President Donald] Trump could be the head of Isis.

“It simply doesn’t make any sense. I could not and would not do anything without Berlusconi because we have worked so closely together for 31 years.”