Galliani hoping AC Milan can inflict first home defeat on Juventus

AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani has admitted that Juventus’ imperious home form is down to owning their stadium, as the two clubs clash on Friday.

The Rossoneri will travel to Turin to take on the league leaders at the Juventus Stadium, with their hosts the only side in Serie A to enjoy full ownership of their ground.

For Galliani, this has been a crucial factor in Juventus’ 32 match unbeaten run at home, stretching back to the opening day of last season. However, with Milan enjoying victories against the Bianconeri in the league and Suppercoppa Italiana this term, the 72-year-old is hopeful that Milan can put a stop to that impressive streak.

“We are confident, we have done well against Juventus recently,” Galliani told Milan TV. “Certainly, the new stadium has brought them lots of points and a fantastic atmosphere that didn’t exist before.

“It is no coincidence that Juventus have not lost at their ground since 2015 but sooner or later it will happen. Perhaps it will be on Friday.”

Should Milan secure victory, they would leapfrog rivals Inter and Atalanta to move into fifth.