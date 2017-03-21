Griezmann: Juventus will eliminate Barcelona

Juventus have received the backing of Antoine Griezmann in their bid to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

The Italian champions were handed a tough task at the quarter-final phase when they were paired with reigning LaLiga holders Barcelona.

However, a man who knows them well has given his reasoning for thinking the Bianconeri will send Luis Enrique’s men crashing out.

“I love Juve,” Griezmann said in an interview with L’Equipe. “I don’t know if they are the favourites for the Champions League because there are so many good teams and nobody is that much better than each other.

“I must say though that it is hard to play against Juve, just like it is hard to play against us. I think that Juventus will reach the semi-final because they are a very good, solid team.”

Despite professing his love for the way that the Old Lady play, the France international didn’t include them among the teams who he would be interested in playing for as he prepares to become a highly-sought after striker this summer.

“Would I play for Barcelona or Real Madrid? Why not?” he continued. “It would be a dream to play for one of the best clubs in Europe and those two are among them, along with Bayern or the English teams.

“That has been a dream of mine since I was a child. I will say that I won’t go to Paris Saint-Germain, China or the United States.”